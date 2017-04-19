New 2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift DZire Unofficial Bookings Open

The unofficial bookings of the new 2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift DZire, which is set to arrive in May 2017, have reportedly commenced for INR 10,000 and INR 21,000 at select dealerships in Mumbai and Delhi. The production ready version of the compact sedan was recently spotted at a dealership. The upcoming version of the compact sedan will be based on Maruti Suzuki’s new HEARTECT platform which will also underpin the new Swift The new Swift DZire, as seen in the spy images, dons a matured and rounded appearance.

The front of the upcoming car is identical to the next-gen Swift, although it does receive a chrome outlined grille along with horizontal slats, instead of a honeycomb pattern. The front bumper gets a wider air-dam and chrome accents. The interior too has been revamped. The new Swift DZire will feature a dual-tone interior along with chrome and faux wood accents. It’d also feature a dual tone steering wheel. The top of the line variant will feature steering mounted audio/telephony controls, a MID in the instrument cluster, and automatic AC.

The new 2017 Swift DZire will continue to use the existing 1.3-litre diesel and 1.2-litre petrol engines. The 1.3-litre DDiS four-cylinder oil burner is expected to deliver 75 PS of power and 190 Nm and torque while the 1.2-litre four-cylinder K12 petrol engine may churn out 84 hp of power and 114 Nm of torque. The diesel avatar is expected to get a 5-speed MT or an AMT, and the petrol will come mated to a 5-speed MT.

The new variant is expected to carry a slightly premium price tag than the outgoing model. We’d keep you posted about all the latest updates as and when they arrive. Meanwhile, let us know your views about the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Swift DZire through the comments section below.

Via CarDekho