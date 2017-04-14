This Is The New 2017 Hyundai Xcent Facelift

The 2017 Hyundai Xcent facelift has been spied undisguised for the first time. The updated sub-4 meter compact sedan is scheduled to be launched on 20 April,Â and bookings for the same have commenced as well.

The face-lift gets the Xcent new front and rear bumpers, along with a much-needed tail lamp upgrade. The front bumper hosts Hyundai’s new ‘Cascading grille’ from the new i30 for a bolder frontal appearance. The large, somewhat trapezoidal grille gets a deck load of chrome, with the horizontal slats and border dipped in the shiny stuff. Then there are aggressively styled fog lamp housings, and sharp looking fog lamps with LED eyebrows. Meanwhile, the headlamps get subtly revised as well. Overall, the mini Elantra-like face has seemed to work.

The rear end updates look more in order actually. The tail lamps, all-new part-LED units, finally look fit for a sedan’s rear. Along with the chrome applique and the refreshed rear bumper, they make the Xcent look more up-market from the rear. Â There are no images that depict the sides, but we reckon that the newÂ Hyundai Xcent will ride on redesigned wheel caps and alloy wheels. The interiors remain elusive as well, but it is expected to be identical to the new Grand i10, apart from the new 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink connectivity.

TheÂ 1.2-litre Kappa four-cylinder petrol engine will continue to be on duty, but it’ll be joined by the new 1.2-litre U2 CRDi three-cylinder diesel engine, which will replace the erstwhile 1.1-litre 3-cylinder unit.

Images: Team-BHP