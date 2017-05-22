Nationwide Renault India ‘Passion on Wheels’ Initiative Commences

Renault India announced the commencement of an innovative nationwide customer-focused initiative, ‘Passion on Wheels’. It is a fully functional mobile showroom designed to provide complete Renault experience to the customers especially in the tier II and tier III markets across India, where the emergence of a progressive and discerning set of customersare significantly showing interest in the Renault brand.

Renault ‘Passion on Wheels’ will be showcased to customers over one to two days in each targeted city in association with the Renault dealer partners. It is a three-month long initiative and Renault ‘Passion for Wheels’ will visit around 300 markets across India in the next 3 months. The ‘Passion for Wheels’ will take the brand to cities like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra Telangana, Bihar, Odhisa, Chhattisgarh and Assam to name a few.

Equipped with car on display, Renault ‘Passion on Wheels’ will take the brand to the doorstep of the customers. Besides displaying the complete Renault product range, several fun-filled activities will be organized for customers making it an exciting and cherishing experience. It will not only facilitate test drives of all Renault vehicles but will also act as a one-stop shop for enabling customers and prospects to connect with Renault for any product related enquiries or new bookings.