MV Agusta Announces Special Vehicle Department; Teases New Motorcycle

MV Agusta recently announced its Reparto Veicoli Speciali division along with a new motorcycle that seems to be a silhouette of the Brutale 800 Dragster. Apart from the recently released teaser video, there are no further details about what the special division.

The video starts with an block of billet aluminium machined with the RVS (Reparto Veicoli Speciali) logo followed by a teaser of a mysterious motorcycle. While the Italian manufacturer did not reveal the motorcycle, going by what we can make out from the tyres, its likely to a scrambler. It retains the muscular styling of the Brutale family and appears to ride on wire-spoke wheels.

Here’s the teaser video:

The Reparto Veicoli Speciali, which translates to Special Vehicle Operations, is expected to deliver premium, and exclusive versions of the MV Agusta motorcycles to customers. These motorcycles are likely to be limited in numbers.

We are yet to hear more details on this front. While we wait for that, let us know your views about a Brutale 800 based scrambler motorcycle through the comments section below.