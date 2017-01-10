Mr. Vikram Pawah President BMW Group India 750x380 Mr. Vikram Pawah Appointed As President of BMW Group India

Mr. Vikram Pawah Appointed As President of BMW Group India

By Ayan Ghosh January 10, 2017

Mr. Vikram Pawah (45) has been appointed as the President of BMW Group India effective 1 March 2017.

Mr. Pawah brings more than twenty five years of international experience both in the automotive and non-automotive industry. He started his career at Jay Engineering Works, India and has held multiple leadership positions within Honda Cars in India and Australia. Most recently, he was the Managing Director of Harley-Davidson India.

Having completed his assignment, Mr. Frank Schloeder (42) acting President, BMW Group India will return to BMW Group Headquarters in Germany, where he will assume the position of Head of Business Steering – Luxury Class. During his assignment of over 3 years, Mr. Schloeder has held the position of Director Marketing, where he effectively steered the BMW brand in India. In his tenure as acting President, BMW Group increased both its sales and market share in the Indian luxury car segment.

“India is a growing market with great potential for mobility products and services. With his broad experience in the automotive industry and his country specific know-how, Mr. Pawah brings excellent preconditions to strengthen our position in the Indian market. We would like to thank Mr. Schloeder for his remarkable accomplishments and wish him the best for his new role.” said Hendrik von Kuenheim, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific and South Africa, BMW Group.

Mr. Pawah has graduated in Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) from Delhi University and holds a MBA in International and Strategic Management from Victoria University in Melbourne.

Comments may be moderated. If you don't see your comment, please be patient. It may be posted soon. Do not post your comment a second time. Thank you.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


    Featured
    News
    Reviews
    Features
    Lists
    Interesting/Off-beat
    Recent Launches
    Upcoming Launches
    Voices
    Modified Cars
    Modified Bikes
    Recommended
    Long Term Reviews
    User Reviews

    Rangoon Official Trailer Out; Looks Grand Bloody Hell!

    China gets busy setting up world's highest altitude telescope close to its border with India

    Android 7.0 powered Nokia 6 breaks cover; Packs 4GB RAM and a 16 MP Camera

    CES 2017: Snapdragon 835 details leaked days before reveal; will be 27% faster than the 820