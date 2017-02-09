MotoGP Inspired Aprilia SR150 RACE Launched At INR 70,288

The Aprilia SR150 RACE edition has been launched in India today for INR 70,288 (ex showroorn Mumbai). That’s nearly 4% more than the standard SR150 which retails for INR 68,803 (ex showroorn Mumbai). So what does that extra 4% get you?

Over the standard model, the SR150 RACE gets body colour graphics inspired by Aprilia’s MotoGP racing motorcycle – the RS-GP. It also gets Fluo Rosso (red) alloy wheels, a gold coloured brake caliper and “suspension springs tuned for faster acceleration”. Elsewhere, the RACE edition of the ‘crossover sport-scooter’ remains identical to the standard model.

Which means that the new Aprilia SR150 RACE continues to feature a flat handlebar, an integrated headlamp cluster, the pronounced ‘beak’ in the front apron, large 14″ alloy wheels with five spokes and 220 mm front disc and 140 mm rear drum brakes.

The SR150 RACE draws power from a 154.8 cc, single-cylinder mill tuned to produce 10.4 BHP @ 6750 rpm and a maximum torque of 11.4 NM @ 5000 rpm. The engine is mated to a CVT. The SR150 RACE has a seat height of 775 mm, a ground clearance of 160 mm, a 122 kg kerb weight, a fuel tank capacity of 6.5 litres and top speed in excess of 100 kph.

Commenting on the new addition, Mr. Stefano Pelle, Managing Director and CEO — Piaggio Vehicles Private Limited said, “The great response we got when we introduced the SR150 in India last year gave us the confidence that the market is now ripe for change. The youth of India is keen to explore the new and this augurs well for a brand like ours which thrives on building different categories in every market that we operate in. We hope that the SR150 RACE brings our patrons even closer to the racy appeal they long for in their daily rides and changes, yet again, the way India purchases its 2-wheelers.”

Offering a perspective on the pricing of the SR150 RACE, Mr. Pelle went on to add, “Our philosophy as a company is to do things differently. This is clearly evident from our range of offerings in India and the fact that we have been fairly successful in winning the patronage of our esteemed customers. To this end, we have priced the SR150 RACE at a point which makes it aPPeal to the youth who are driven by quality and differentiation in all their adventures. We hope that the SR150 RACE meets with the same success as the SR150 and we look forward to further consolidating Aprilia’s crossover sport-scooter proposition in the country.”

The Aprilia SR150 RACE will be manufactured at Piaggio’s Baramati plant alongside the standard SR150.