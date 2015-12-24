Modified Mahindra KUV100 looks like a little devil

Team-BHP forum member iamhunter, after touching up the Mahindra TUV300’s appearance in Photoshop, is back with a digitally tweaked Mahindra KUV100. Things take a devilish turn with all-black theme complimented by red accents and a few alterations to the bodywork.

The body colour has been changed to black with a matte effect, while the wheels have been given the gloss black treatment. The windows get jet black tints, although we’re pretty sure the cops won’t be pleased. The grille gets red accents, and the wheel rims receive the same. The rear haunch has disappeared, and a more conventional rear door handle takes its place.

The KUV100 will be powered by two fresh engines from Mahindra’s new mFalcon family – a 1.2-litre, dual VVT petrol motor dubbed the mFalcon80, good for 82 bhp @ 5500 rom and 114 Nm of torque available between 3500-3600 rpm, along with a 1.2-litre, turbo-charged diesel motor called the mFalcon75, which will develop 77 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 190 Nm of torque available between 1750-2250 rpm. Both will be starpped to 5-speed manual transmissions.

Mahindra also has dropped its first trailer of the KUV100, starring Varun Dhawan. Take a look here:

Source: Team-BHP