Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Select Plus Launched In India, Prices Start At INR 30.53 Lakh (Ex-Mumbai)

Mitsubishi has silently introduced a special edition model of the Pajero Sport, known as the Select Plus variant. The Pajero Sport Select Plus comes with a number of updates to the exterior and interior while the engine configurations remain unchanged.

Outside, the new variant of the Pajero Sport features a new dual tone paintjob, LED DRLs, HID headlamps, electrically foldable ORVMs, beefier body cladding on the wheel arches, chrome door handles and ORVM caps finished in chrome, blacked out A, B and C pillars as well as front the front grille and alloy wheels. The new dual-tone paintjob can be had in the following options: Black with White, Black with Red, Black with Silver and Black with Yellow.

Coming to the interiors, the Pajero Sport Select Plus comes equipped with a DVD player for second row occupants, cruise control and a chiller box. Changes to the engine unchanged and hence the Pajero Sport Select Plus continues to be powered by the same 2.5-litre four cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that produces 178 hp.

With the All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system paired to a manual transmission, the model produces 400 Nm of torque; while the two wheel drive system paired to an automatic gearbox produces 350 Nm of torque. The Pajero Sport Select Plus comes with a price tag of INR 30.53 lakh and INR 30.95 lakh for the 4X2 trim and the 4X4 trim respectively (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Image courtesy: Vivek Autolinks