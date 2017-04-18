Michelin Launches Scorcher Range Of Tyres For Harley-Davidson Motorcycles In India

Michelin has announced the availability of co-branded Harley-Davidson range of Scorcher tyres in the Indian replacement market through authorized dealer network. The Michelin Scorcher 11 and the Scorcher 31 are fitted as original equipment on Harley-Davidson Sportster, Dyna, V-Rod and Street range of motorcycles. This is part of the Michelin and Harley-Davidson global agreement allowing these tyres to be sold through authorized Michelin and Harley-Davidson dealers.

Michelin Scorcher 31 tyre range was recently type-approved as accessory fitment for the Harley-Davidson Touring range and is fitted as original equipment on nearly all Harley-Davidson Sportster and Dyna models. The Michelin Scorcher 31 showcases three key attributes: grip, resistance to wear and maneuverability.

Also Read – 2017 Harley-Davidson Street Rod 750 Launched In India, Priced at INR 586,000

Its tread pattern was purposely designed to improve road holding and facilitate the clearance of water. Its compound – which incorporates Michelin’s latest generation synthetic polymers – generates excellent grip, particularly on damp surfaces. In the bigger sizes, the use of aramid fibres guarantees robustness without increasing weight. These tyres come with the special Amplified Density Technology (ADT) which has a rigid, high density carcass for enhanced agility and feedback, plus effective protection against punctures.

Michelin Scorcher 11 is the first radial tyre intended for the Harley-Davidson Sportster SuperLow, XR 1200, V-Rod Muscle and Night Rod Special models. The Scorcher 11 tyre draws its inspiration from the firm’s Hypersport ranges.

Its semi-slick tread maximises the contact patch with the ground, and aramid tread plies reduce weight while resisting centrifugal growth. Its profile ensures responsive performance and stability at high speed. Its compound features Michelin SRT (Silica Rain Technology) which is claimed to deliver optimum grip on damp or wet roads, as well as longer life.

The six Michelin Scorcher range tyres are available across the country at all Michelin authorized dealers in addition to the Harley Davidson network in India.