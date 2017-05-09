Mercedes became the first ever automobile brand in India to launch a Facebook Messenger chatbot to commemorate 50 years of AMG. AMG has had a history of many firsts and they took this one step further with the 50 years of AMGChatbot. Built by digital agency, alivenow in partnership with media agency MEC, the chatbot was launched earlier this week with hundreds of users already interacting with it.

The chatbot unlocks the AMG journey of 50 years through a dynamic narrative, which gives fans a chance to test their AMG knowledge with a quiz and gets them to travel through time by throwing facts from different years. Known for its ‘One man, One engine’ philosophy, the AMG chatbot creates a custom video for each fan with their name in it, drawing parallels between their pursuit of excellence and that of AMG’s. Mercedes and AMG enthusiasts can interact with the bot here.

‘alivenow’ has been one of the few digital agencies in India creating unique chatbot experiences for brands. In the last few months they’ve launched innovative chatbots for Pepsi, Emirates NBD and others. With more users on messaging apps than on social networking sites, bots are picking up traction. In F8, Facebook announced some innovative upgrades to the messenger platform like chat extensions, rich gameplay, smart replies and more. Users can visit the Mercedes Benz India facebook page, or click on this link to interact with the AMG chatbot.