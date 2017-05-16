Mercedes-Benz India And Daimler Financial Services India Launch Advanced Assurance Programme

Mercedes-Benz in collaboration with Daimler Financial Services India and Reliance General Insurance launched an extended warranty product known as the Advanced Assurance Programme. Customers who currently avail the extended warranty program up to 4th year of operation, will now be offered an extended warranty up to 6 years under this programme.

The launch of the Advanced Approved Programme promises to drive value to a new as well as an existing customer. This product will enhance the vehicle ownership experience beyond the standard warranty tenure of 3 years. The program will be available in 3 options, namely 4th year, 4th and 5th year and for 4th, 5th, and 6th year.

Following are a few key features of Advanced Assurance Programme:

‘Advance Assurance Program’ introduces numerous benefits and features for the customer that become applicable after the completion of the standard 3 year warranty (2 year standard warranty + 1 year Star Care).

Varying periodic options: The Advance Assurance program will be launched with 3 periodic ownership options, namely, 4th year, 4th and 5th year and 4th, 5th, and 6th year.

Flexibility: These extended warranty programmes can be purchased anytime before the completion of the 3rd year of ownership. There is also an exit clause available with these programmes where a customer can exit if he wishes to within the standard warranty period.

Attractive Pricing: The programme significantly reduces the extended warranty price when compared to the existing programmes. The ‘Advanced Assurance Programme’ for the all New LWB E-Class for instance is INR 66,000 which is 18% lesser than the existing extended warranty programmes.

The aggressive pricing is a result of high product confidence and in-depth knowledge of the Indian driving behaviors using big data analysis, and reinforces Mercedes-Benz’s low cost of ownership proposition.

Unlimited mileage: The programme features unlimited mileage warranty and sold to non-commercial customers only. These programmes are also transferable to the second and subsequent owners.

Serviceability: Serviceability of the vehicle under this programme is pan-India.

‘Assured Advance Programme’ Online Calculator:

The innovative online calculator introduced with ‘Advanced Assurance Programme’ and available at the Mercedes-Benz India’s official website allows customers to calculate the price based upon the selected Model and Age. It also allows the customer to view the prices for the selected model across all age and segment in the same screen.Additionally, the email functionality of the calculator allows the customer to get a quick estimate of the product as per the selection. The online calculator will drive immense value to a customer enabling her/him to get price estimation for his selected product of choice, even before contacting the dealership.

Commenting on the occasion, Roland Folger stated that the ‘My Mercedes My Service’ was launched last year with the objective of creating a new benchmark in the luxury car industry, whereby the customer gets to enjoy service excellence and the lowest cost of ownership for their cherished Mercedes-Benz vehicle. With an aim of providing complete peace of mind for patrons, Mercedes-Benz has introduced innovative service packages and flexible Finance & Insurance programmes from its group company, Daimler Financial Services. With the launch of ‘Advanced Assured Programme’ today, they have furthered deepened their customer commitment and offered yet another reason to buy a Mercedes-Benz. They are confident that the numerous benefits associated with ‘Advanced Assurance Programme’ will drive complete peace of mind for their discerning patrons and offer them an unparalleled ownership experience.

Fred Weick, Managing Director & CEO, DFS India, commented, “Daimler Financial Services India remains Mercedes-Benz’s preferred financial partner and has been offering truly innovative Finance & Insurance products for the brand’s customers for the last five years. Insurance business remains one of our key strengths and the launch of ‘Advanced Assurance Programme’ in collaboration with Reliance General Insurance is a reiteration of our commitment to creating the best customer experience.”