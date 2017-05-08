Mercedes-Benz Extends SLC Range With SLC 180 and SLC 180 AMG Line

Mercedes-Benz has extended its product line-up in the UK with the addition of SLC 180 and SLC 180 AMG Line. The SLC 180 AMG Line will be availabe with prices starting from £32,039 OTR (INR 26.68 lakh). With monthly payments starting from as low as £276, the new SLC 180 is aimed to make the Mercedes-Benz roadster range more accessible than ever before.

The SLC 180 features a turbo-charged 1.6-litre petrol engine producing 156 hp and 250 Nm. It can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in 7.9 seconds and has a top speed of 140 mph. A six-speed manual transmission comes standard, or for £1,600 (INR 1.33 lakh) customers can opt for a 9G-Tronic automatic gearbox.

The SLC 180 AMG Line comes as standard with 18-inch alloy wheels; Artico seats; Active Brake Assist; cruise control; air conditioning; sports suspension; and sports braking system.

Meanwhile, the SLC Sport model line has been discontinued to make the range even simpler, with AMG Line now the only option. The price of AMG Line trim has also been reduced by £500, making the SLC line-up even more attractive.