Home News Mercedes-Benz Extends SLC Range With SLC 180 and SLC 180 AMG Line
Mercedes-Benz-SLC-180-3-700x380

Mercedes-Benz Extends SLC Range With SLC 180 and SLC 180 AMG Line

Suvil SusvirkarBy Suvil SusvirkarMay 8, 2017

Mercedes-Benz has extended its product line-up in the UK with the addition of SLC 180 and SLC 180 AMG Line. The SLC 180 AMG Line will be availabe with prices starting from £32,039 OTR (INR 26.68 lakh). With monthly payments starting from as low as £276, the new SLC 180 is aimed to make the Mercedes-Benz roadster range more accessible than ever before.

The SLC 180 features a turbo-charged 1.6-litre petrol engine producing 156 hp and 250 Nm. It can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in 7.9 seconds and has a top speed of 140 mph. A six-speed manual transmission comes standard, or for £1,600 (INR 1.33 lakh) customers can opt for a 9G-Tronic automatic gearbox.

Also Read – Mercedes-Benz S‑Class Takes Major Step Towards Autonomous Driving

Mercedes-Benz-SLC-180-1-600x400

The SLC 180 AMG Line comes as standard with 18-inch alloy wheels; Artico seats; Active Brake Assist; cruise control; air conditioning; sports suspension; and sports braking system.

Meanwhile, the SLC Sport model line has been discontinued to make the range even simpler, with AMG Line now the only option. The price of AMG Line trim has also been reduced by £500, making the SLC line-up even more attractive.

Featured
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews
Hero-MotoSports-Team-Rally-Afriquia-Merzouga-Rally-Stage-2-Joaquim-Rodrigues-500x250

Afriquia Merzouga Rally Stage 2 : Updates From Hero MotoSports Team Rally

|
2016-Toyota-Fortuner-4-500x250

Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta Prices Hiked

|
Benelli-TRK-502-Auto-Expo-3-500x250

Benelli TRK 502 India Launch Further Delayed; Scheduled To Arrive In 2018

|
New-Ford-EcoSport-China-5-500x250

2017 Ford EcoSport Facelift Continues Testing, Launch Likely In Festive Season

|