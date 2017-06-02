Mercedes-Benz E220d LWB Launched In India At INR 58.14 Lakh (Ex-Pune)

Mercedes-Benz has launched the E220d in India, with prices starting at INR 58.14 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune). Launched in the LWB guise, the model was previously available only in the E200 and E350d guise. The new motor is the first sub two litre engine to power an E-Class.

Powering the new E220d LWB is an all new 2.0-litre four cylinder diesel engine that is capable of producing 192 hp at 3800 rpm and 400 Nm of torque between 1600-2800 rpm. Paired to a 9G-tronic automatic transmission, the E220d LWB can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 7.8 seconds all the way up to a top speed of 240 kmph. The E220d LWB will come equipped with five spoke 17 inch alloy wheels.

Also read: New Mercedes Benz E-Class 350d LWB Review: A lot of ‘S’ in an ‘E’

A few highlights of the E220d LWB include a 12.3 inch COMAND touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, steering mounted touch controls, panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, LED headlamps and Chauffer package with memory function.

Safety features on the Mercedes-Benz E220d LWB include 7 airbags, ABS, EBD, ESP, parking pilot with Parktronic Active Parking Assist, etc. Mercedes-Benz will locally manufacturer the E220d LWB at the company’s manufacturing fgacility in Chakan, Pune, the prices of which, begin at INR 58.14 lakh (Ex-showroom, Pune).