Mercedes-Benz E 220d India Launch Likely On June 2, 2017

In February this year, German luxury automobile manufacturer Mercedes-Benz launched the E-Class LWB in India with prices starting at INR 56.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Currently the model is-available with two engine options: a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine.

Now, Mercedes-Benz India is planning to add yet another engine option to the aforementioned options. According to a report, the company will launch the E-Class LWB in India with a new 2.0-litre four cylinder diesel engine. This engine will replace the previous 2.1-litre diesel engine.

Also read: New Mercedes Benz S-Class ‘Connoisseur’s Edition’ launched in India

Reports suggest that Mercedes-Benz India has been working on re-engineering this Euro-VI emission compliant engine to run on the BS-IV compliant fuel that is currently available in India. The new 2.0-litre engine equipped model, likely to be christened as the E 220d, is expected to produce 191 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 9 speed automatic transmission.

The new engine is expected to make its way onto a few other products from the company in the next few years. Expect Mercedes-Benz to price the E 220d closer to the range of the E200 petrol, meaning an approximate figure of INR 57-58 lakh (ex-showroom).

Source: Autocar India