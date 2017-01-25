Mercedes-Benz A-Class and B-Class ‘Night Edition’ Launched In India

Mercedes-Benz India today launched a special edition of its two luxury compacts – the A-Class and the B-Class ‘Night Edition’. The A-Class and B-Class ‘Night Edition’ was launched by Roland Folger, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

The Mercedes-Benz A 180 is priced at INR 27.31 lakhs (Ex-showroom, Pune) and the A 200 d is priced at INR 28.32 lakhs. The Mercedes-Benz B 180 is priced at INR 29.34 lakhs and the B-Class 200 d is priced at INR 30.35 lakhs (Ex-showroom, Pune)

A-Class Night Edition:

The Night package offers selected design elements in black, including the exterior mirrors, the high-sheen 43.2 cm (17-inch) 5-spoke alloy wheels, the high-gloss beltline trim strips and the high-gloss trim in the front bumper and rear bumper.

Inside, the A-Class ‘Night Edition’ features a leather wrapped multi-function steering wheel featuring a 3-spoke design with 12 function buttons, a shift lever in leather, along with ARTICO man-made leather and fabric sport seats.

Key features of the A-Class and B-Class “Night Edition” include Apple Carplay and Android Auto integration, 8-inch media display, diamond radiator grille with louvre in high-gloss black and chrome insert, a “Night Edition” badge, black mirror housings and black hub caps.

B-Class ‘Night Edition’:

The B-Class ‘Night Edition’ with Night Package offers selected design features in black that include the exterior mirrors, the high-sheen 17-inch, 5-spoke alloy wheels, the high-gloss beltline trim strips and the high-gloss black trims on the front bumper and rear bumper.

Inside, the multifunction steering wheel features a 3-spoke design with shift paddles, seats covered in full ARTICO leather, and rear seats with 60/40 splits which allows more storage space (488 to 1547 litres).

Safety features and Driving Assistance systems on both vehicles include reversing camera, ESP, ABS, BAS, high structural safety of the body-shell, 6 airbags and other restraint systems, ATTENTION ASSIST and a 5 star rating from EURO NCAP.