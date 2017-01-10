Meet the BMW Motorrad and Touratech made R1200 GS Rambler Concept

BMW Motorrad, in association with motorcycle gear manufacturer Touratech, has revealed the R1200 GS Rambler. The newly developed motorcycle is a super-lightweight adventure bike with an enduro characteristics and a 1200 cc liquid-cooled boxer engine. The motorcycle weighs less than 200 kilos.

From the beginning, the model name K 199 set the scene, as the machine was not to exceed 199 kilos in weight. The result is one of the lightest R 1200 GS conversions ever. The R1200 GS Rambler is designed to show just how closely the touring and off-road sports divisions at Touratech are interlinked. Although in a concept stage, the motorcycle is claimed to be real ready-to-go with outstanding off road credentials that Touratech CEO Herbert Schwarz put to the test in the Azores.

Touratech developed the Rambler in coordination with BMW Motorrad, and built two prototypes that differ only in colour: one in the black-grey-yellow Touratech design, and the other in classic BMW Motorsport colours white, blue and red. Design implementation with clay model construction and prototyping were carried out at TT-3D in Murnau, while the technical components were developed and manufactured at Touratech in Niedereschach.

Touratech’s developers combined the engine-gearbox unit from the R 1200 R Roadster model with the shaft drive from the GS. This combination is claimed to give the Rambler a directly responsive, high-torque drive system with 125 PS of power output. And there was still another reason for basing the prototype on the Roadster: the chassis on this model is fitted with a tele fork as standard.

The motorcycle uses modern materials and technologies, fairing sections made from super-lightweight aluminium tube in conjunction with carbon fibre, a titanium exhaust system, and a powerful but less heavy replacement lithium-ion battery to bring the overall weight down. Compared to the standard model, the Rambler sheds nearly 50 kilos.

The original fairing was ditched to make way for the custom airbox with fairing made from carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP), and adapted protection bars. Behind this is a self-supporting, 16.2 litre aluminium tank, which also forms the subframe. Together with a separate plastic tank (1.8 litres) housing the fuel pump, the total tank capacity is 18 litres. The slim seat, developed in a new process by TT-3D, does not require a base plate and is therefore extremely light.

Another unique feature on the Rambler is the front brake: a lightweight single-disc brake, as found on sports enduros, yet it has ABS. A CFRP engine guard panel protects the crankcase and sump when riding the Rambler to extremes over rough and rocky terrain.

Check out the R1200 GS Rambler in action in the video below and let us know your views about this custom motorcycle through the comments section.

Touratech R1200GS Rambler | Azoren

Touratech R1200GS Rambler | Quarry