Maruti Vitara Brezza Digitally Rendered As True Blue Off-Roader

The Maruti Vitara Brezza won hearts from the day it was first showcased at Auto Expo 2016. It has brought muscle, glamour and dynamic styling to India’s compact SUV segment. It was also named the Indian Car of the Year. While the standard compact SUV can be a perfect companion for those long road trips, it isn’t really designed to go off-roading in its stock form and you’d have to install quite a few aftermarket parts to make it ready to tread anywhere.

Here’s how render artist Shoeb R Kalania digitally imagined the Vitara Brezza as a true blue SUV which can tackle almost any kind of terrain. The digitally imagined Vitara Brezza features a metal bullbar, and a metal front bumper that makes it look rugged and offers better clearance. A metal skid plate ensures protection of the underbody while the off-road spec tyres are aimed to deliver proper grip on any surface.

In case you get stuck in mud or sand and the off-road spec tyres are unable to pull the compact SUV out, you can always use the winch to tackle the situation. Being an off-road vehicle, this Vitara Brezza would tread on ill-lit roads and thus, to offer better illumination, the rendered compact SUV also features auxiliary lights. Raising the vehicle for a better ground clearance is the custom suspension. Don’t miss the roof box that’d offer more storage space for those long weekend getaways.

We think that this one is one of the most appealing Vitara Brezza compact SUVs that we’ve seen in recent times. Do you like it? Let us know your views about the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza render through the comments section below.

Render Image Source : SRK Designs via IAB