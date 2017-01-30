Maruti Suzuki NEXA Inaugurates Its 200th Showroom

Maruti Suzuki India Limited today inaugurated its 200th NEXA Showroom in Hyderabad. NEXA is now present in 121 cities and has already sold over 1,85,000 vehicles since its inception.

NEXA LB Nagar (Kalyani Motors) in Hyderabad is the 200th NEXA showroom. At present, the cars sold through NEXA are: premium cross-over S-Cross; premium hatchback Baleno; and premium urban compact IGNIS.

Launched in July 2015, NEXA is the premium automotive retail channel of Maruti Suzuki. Maruti Suzuki plans to expand the number of NEXA outlets to 250 by end of FY 2016-17. By March 2017, when NEXA completes 20 months of its launch, it expects to sell 2,00,000 units.

Inaugurating the 200th NEXA showroom, Mr. R S Kalsi, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Since its launch, NEXA has received an overwhelming response from customers and has done extremely well in its objective of changing the way cars are sold in India. Through NEXA, we offer a unique car buying experience, built on pampering, innovation and technology. With all these initiatives, we are able to attract new categories of customers who were earlier not considering us. We have taken the challenge to create newer segments to fulfil the wishes of our customers.”

“NEXA will continue to create new and unique experiences for its customer beyond selling cars, and forge relationships which last beyond car purchase. NEXA is a response to changing customer needs, expectations and aspirations,” he added.