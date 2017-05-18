Home News Maruti Suzuki Launches Free Summer Spa Campaign

Maruti Suzuki Launches Free Summer Spa Campaign

Aditya NadkarniBy Aditya NadkarniMay 18, 2017

Maruti Suzuki India is organizing a complimentary Summer Spa Checkup campaign for its customers. The service campaign is aimed to ensure fitness of the vehicles in all-weather conditions. Through this campaign, it plans to ensure the vehicles function smoothly and withstand the harsh summers.

During the campaign, customers can get their vehicles checked for 42 critical points for safe and comfortable long drives in summer. Customers can avail the complimentary checkup at over 1,917 workshops across 1,566 cities nationwide. This campaign will be valid till May 19, 2017.

Speaking on the initiative, Pankaj Narula, Service Head, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “Comfort and convenience of customers is of utmost importance for us. Periodic service and preventive/seasonal check of vehicles is important for smooth functioning of a vehicle. This Summer Spa campaign is aimed to identify and fix likely issues that may cause discomfort especially during long drives in summers. Dedicated team of well-trained technicians across the identified workshops will work on customer vehicles.”

Featured
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews
E-Class LWB

Mercedes-Benz E 220d India Launch Likely On June 2, 2017

|
Upcoming Yamaha Fazer 250 Snapped For The First Time

Upcoming Yamaha Fazer 250 Snapped For The First Time

|
Volvo XC90 India assembly

Volvo Auto India Announces Local Assembly, XC90 To Be The First CKD Model

|

TVS Racing Announces Training Academy And One-Make Series For Women Riders

|