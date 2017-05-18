Maruti Suzuki Launches Free Summer Spa Campaign

Maruti Suzuki India is organizing a complimentary Summer Spa Checkup campaign for its customers. The service campaign is aimed to ensure fitness of the vehicles in all-weather conditions. Through this campaign, it plans to ensure the vehicles function smoothly and withstand the harsh summers.

During the campaign, customers can get their vehicles checked for 42 critical points for safe and comfortable long drives in summer. Customers can avail the complimentary checkup at over 1,917 workshops across 1,566 cities nationwide. This campaign will be valid till May 19, 2017.

Speaking on the initiative, Pankaj Narula, Service Head, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “Comfort and convenience of customers is of utmost importance for us. Periodic service and preventive/seasonal check of vehicles is important for smooth functioning of a vehicle. This Summer Spa campaign is aimed to identify and fix likely issues that may cause discomfort especially during long drives in summers. Dedicated team of well-trained technicians across the identified workshops will work on customer vehicles.”