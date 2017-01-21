Close
Enter your details to create an acount
By creating an account you agree to our Terms & Privacy
Create an account with Google+
Enter your username and password to sign in
Forgot your password?
Sign in with Google+
Maruti Suzuki National Autocross Championship Mumbai 2 750x380 Maruti Suzuki Indian National Autocross Championship Kicked Off in Mumbai

Maruti Suzuki Indian National Autocross Championship Kicked-Off in Mumbai

Suvil Susvirkar By Suvil Susvirkar January 21, 2017

Maruti Suzuki Indian National Autocross Championship kicked off in Mumbai at Bandra Kurla Complex, MMRDA Grounds. The three-day motorsport event, scheduled from January 20-22, 2017, will witness an action packed adrenaline rush, thrilling experience and dust storms. Over 300 auto enthusiasts are participating in this event across the country.

The Indian National Autocross Championship 2016 is one of the nation’s biggest entry-level motorsports format where motorsport beginners are invited to test their skills. Autocross tests the drivers’ skills and vehicle handling rather than just the speed over specifically designed tracks. The combination of tight and twisty turn in surface creates a experience for the motorsport enthusiasts.

Also Read – Maruti Suzuki Rally of Himachal Flagged Off From Panchkula

Autocross championships are conducted under the approval of the Federation of Motorsport Clubs of India and under the watchful eyes of appointed Safety Stewards. The track is specially designed to limit the speed of the cars and in case of an untoward incident emergency services including a fully equipped Ambulance is available at all times.

Post the sixth round of the championship in Mumbai from January 20th to 22th, 2017 the event will extend to Jaipur with the grand finale culminating in Delhi-NCR. For city rounds registrations will be carried out at the time of event too at very minimal registration fee. The National Autocross Championship will see the champions from southern India compete with champions from north India for the coveted national title. In addition to these two zones, this additional round is being held at Mumbai. Points of this round will count towards either the North or the South depending on the competitor’s zone selection. The top 4 point holders from each zone and from each class will be eligible to participate in a finale which will be held in Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida.

Comments may be moderated. If you don't see your comment, please be patient. It may be posted soon. Do not post your comment a second time. Thank you.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


    Featured
    News
    Reviews
    Features
    Lists
    Interesting/Off-beat
    Recent Launches
    Upcoming Launches
    Voices
    Modified Cars
    Modified Bikes
    Recommended
    Long Term Reviews
    User Reviews

    Tango-Enabled Lenovo Phab2 Pro Launched in India For INR 29,990 (approx USD 440)

    All you need to know about the Reliance Jio 1Gbps Broadband Service

    Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro with 6GB RAM & 6-inch display launched in India: Price, specifications and details

    Kolkata Pixel-ed : The City of Joy Pictured With the Google Pixel