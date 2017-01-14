Maruti Suzuki Ignis : Variants, Prices, Features and All You Need to Know

Maruti Suzuki launched its all new compact crossover, the Ignis in Delhi for a price tag starting at INR 4.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The event also featured the performance of Swedish DJ Axwell at the launch of the model aimed at the millennials.

Before we get to the variant wise price list, let me tell you a few details of the Ignis, starting with its history. Introduced to the world as the iM-4 compact crossover, the model made its debut at the 2015 Tokyo Motor Show. Following its world debut, the Ignis was showcased in India for the first time at the 2016 Auto Expo as a concept.

Maruti Suzuki started testing the Ignis on Indian roads soon after and the compact crossover was spotted on various occasions across the country. In December 2016, the model was listed on the Nexa experience website, hinting that a launch was not far away.

Dimension wise, the Ignis measures 3700mm in length, 1690 mm in width and 1595mm in height while the wheelbase is rated at 2435mm. The ground clearance of the model stands at 180mm. Coming to the design, the Ignis features a chrome bordered grille flanked by projector headlamps with integrated U-shaped LED DRLs on either side. The Ignis, unlike most vehicles in the segment, receives a clamshell bonnet.

On either side, the Ignis receives 15 inch gloss black alloy wheels, a blacked-out A-pillar and B-pillar and the C-pillar with a design inspired by the first generation Cervo. At the rear, the compact cross-over receives a two-piece conventional tail light setup while the rear bumper comes with a giant black insert.

Moving on to the interiors, the Ignis receives a dual tone dashboard, metallic accents on the floor console, 7 inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink, engine start-stop button andÂ a multi-function three spoke steering wheel. For a detailed report, you can refer to our design review here.

The Ignis would be available with two engine options: a 1.2-litre VVT petrol engine and a 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine. The petrol motor will be tuned to produce 81 bhp with 113 Nm of torque while the diesel motor is capable of producing 91 bhp with 190 Nm of torque. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a five speed manual transmission while a five speed AMT will be available as an option.

Maruti Suzuki has taken given safety more priority and hence the Ignis comes equipped with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX mounts, seat belts pre-tensioners with force limiters as standard across the variant range. You can also view the official brochure of the Ignis here.

Apart from a two-tone paintjob (contrasting roof on top-end variants) Maruti Suzuki will also be offering a number of customization options for the Ignis. These would include colour options in ORVMs, spoilers, fog lamp garnish, interior styling, etc.

Following is the variant wise price list for the Maruti Suzuki Ignis compact crossover (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi):

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Petrol Manual:

Ignis Sigma: INR 4.59 lakh

Ignis Delta: INR 5.19 lakh

Ignis Zeta: INR 5.75 lakh

Ignis Alpha: INR 6.69 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Petrol Automatic (Auto Gear Shift AMT):

Ignis Delta: INR 5.74 lakh

Ignis Zeta: INR 6.30 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Diesel Manual:

Ignis Delta: INR 6.39 lakh

Ignis Zeta: INR 6.91 lakh

Ignis Alpha: INR 7.80 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Diesel Automatic (Auto Gear Shift AMT):

Ignis Delta: INR 6.94 lakh

Ignis Zeta: INR 7.46 lakh

Here is an image gallery of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis (click to expand):