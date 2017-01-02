Maruti Suzuki Ignis Variant Wise Details Explained

Maruti Suzuki will launch the Ignis compact crossover next week. Ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place on January 13, 2017 in Delhi, the company has gone ahead and revealed the variant wise details of the upcoming model through their website.

Dimension wise, the Ignis measures 3700 mm in length, 1690 mm in width and 1595 mm in height while the wheelbase stands at 2435 mm. The ground clearance of the Ignis measures 180 mm while the boot space provided is of 260 litres. The fuel tank capacity stands at 32 litres.

Also read: (Maruti) Suzuki Ignis Design Review: Uptown Funk

The India spec Ignis will be available with a petrol engine as well as a diesel engine. The 1197cc four cylinder VVT petrol engine is capable of producing 81 bhp at 6000 rpm while the peak torque of 113 Nm comes at 4200 rpm. The 1248cc four cylinder DDiS diesel engine is tuned to produce 74 bhp at 4000 rpm while the peak torque of 190 Nm comes at 2000 rpm. Both the motors will be available with a five speed manual transmission as standard while a five speed AMT transmission will be available as an option.

While the petrol engine is claimed to return a fuel efficiency of 20.89 kmpl, the diesel engine claims to return 26.80 kmpl. Braking duties will be handled by disc brakes up-front while drum brakes will do the work at the back. The model will receive a McPherson Strut suspension unit at the front while a Torsion Beam setup will take care of suspension duties at the rear. The turning radius of the Ignis stands at 4.7 metres while the kerb weight for the model stands at 825-860 kg and 940-960 kg for the petrol and diesel variants respectively. The 15 inch wheels on all four corners will come wrapped in 175/65 section rubber.

The Ignis will be available in four trim levels for the petrol and three trim levels for the diesel variant which are as follows:

Sigma (Petrol):

To begin with, the Ignis comes with all its safety features as standard right from the base trim itself. These features include ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, seat belt pre-tensioners with force limiters, ISOFIX mounts, pedestrian protection and full frontal, frontal offset and side impact safe. A few other safety aids include childproof rear doors, speed sensing auto door lock, driver seat belt reminder, engine immobilizer, overtaking turn indicator, headlamp on reminder and key left reminder.

The Sigma trim of the Ignis comes equipped with body coloured door handles and ORVMs, headlamp leveler, Driver and co-driver sun visor, A/C with heater, 12V accessory socket, tilt steering, front power windows, auto down driver power window, footrest and cup holders.

Delta (Petrol and Diesel)

In addition to the features available on the Sigma trim, the Delta trim comes equipped with a security alarm system, wheel cover, ORVM integrated turn indicators, blacked out door sash, dual tone dashboard, co-driver vanity mirror, tachometer, chrome accents on the AC louvers, audio system with Bluetooth, USB and 2 speakers, steering mounted audio controls, audio remote control, remote keyless entry, electrically adjustable ORVMs, day and night IRVM, rear seat adjustable head restraints, rear seat 60:40 split, rear power windows, luggage lamp and parcel tray.

Zeta (Petrol and Diesel)

In addition to the features available on the Delta trim, the Zeta trim comes equipped with a rear defogger, front grille with chrome accents, fog lamps with chrome garnish, alloy wheels, fender arch moulding, side sill moulding, 4 speakers and 2 tweeters and electronically foldable ORVM’s.

Alpha (Petrol and Diesel)

In addition to the features available on the Zeta trim, the Alpha trim comes equipped with a rear view parking camera, LED projector headlamps with U-shaped DRLS, puddle lamps, meter accent lighting, SmartPlay linkage display audio, Suzuki SLDA remote app, automatic climate control and height adjustable driver seat.

Once launched in India, the Ignis will take on the likes of the Mahindra KUV100. The compact crossover will be manufactured at the company’s plant in Gurugram. Bookings for the model began on January 1, 2017 ahead of its launch next week. Stay tuned as we get you the latest details and prices of the Ignis live from its launch on January 13, 2017.

Following is an image gallery of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Ignis: