Maruti Ignis Review New Images 74 750x380 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Becomes The First Car to Get Bridgestone Ecopia Tyres as an OE Fitment

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Becomes The First Car to Get Bridgestone Ecopia Tyres as an OE Fitment

Aditya Nadkarni By Aditya Nadkarni January 27, 2017

Bridgestone India officially announced its 1st Original Equipment(OE) fitment for Ecopia – its fuel efficient and eco-friendly tyre range, with EP150 to be fitted on the Maruti Suzuki Ignis.

Speaking on the occasion, Katsuyuki Yamamura, Director of Consumer Products, Bridgestone India, said that they are proud to announce their first original equipment fitment for Ecopia tyres with the newly launched car Ignis from Maruti Suzuki. They are honoured to supply their eco-friendly tyres EP150 with Ignis that caters to a new segment of premium urban compact vehicles for the masses. Ecopia, which was launched one year back in October 2015, has received a positive response which has led to the exponential increase in the sales of Ecopia tyres. Ecopia tyres are available in 26 sizes ranging from 13 inch to 18 inch rim diameters and are designed to fit many popular vehicles.

Ecopia EP150 tyres utilize unique compounds and cutting-edge technology in tread design to strike a balance between fuel efficiency, safety and durability. Engineered for the cost-conscious and eco-conscious driver, EP150 has low rolling resistance that reduces the production of harmful carbon dioxide emissions that contribute to global warming.

 

MODEL

 

TYRE PATTERN

 

TYRE SIZE

 

LOAD INDEX

SPEED SYMBOL
 

Ignis

 

Ecopia EP150

 

175/65R15

 

84

 

H

Following are the features of the Ecopia EP150:

According to the company, the EP 150 is a tyre that reflects Bridgestone’s technology and commitment to innovation. This low rolling resistance tyre is designed to deliver excellent fuel economy and low noise while maintaining Bridgestone’s safety standards.

  • Excellent braking performance
  • Improved fuel efficiency
  • Low noise for a quieter, more comfortable ride
  • Superior wear resistance
  • Exceptional handling in hazardous and wet conditions

New technologies in New Tread Design:

  • Rib-linked blocks

Outstanding braking performance.

It uniforms ground contact when braking, enhances braking even in wet condition.

  • Optimized 3D block shape

Tread pattern pushes water aside for smooth rolling.

  • Ecopia compound

Improves rolling resistance.

  • Weight optimization

Optimize the balance of each material for improved RRC without compromising the durability.

