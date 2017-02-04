Enter your details to create an acount
By creating an account you agree to our Terms & Privacy
Create an account with Google+
Enter your username and password to sign in
Sign in with Google+
Maruti-Suzuki-Celerio-10

Maruti Suzuki Celerio DDiS 125 likely discontinued, no longer listed on company’s website pricelist

Aditya Nadkarni By Aditya Nadkarni February 4, 2017

Maruti Suzuki is likely to have discontinued the diesel powered variant of the Celerio. Although the company has not made any official announcements regarding the same, the official website no longer gives details about the Celerio diesel hinting that the model might have been discontinued.

Maruti-Suzuki-Celerio

Previous reports suggested that Maruti Suzuki was mulling discontinuing the diesel variant of the Celerio after studying a recent change in the market preferences. The falling demand of diesel vehicles and the uncertainty of the future of diesel vehicles at that time were some of the reasons that could be attributed for the Celerio diesel to be discontinued. The 800cc diesel engine was independently developed and was till date used only for the Celerio.

Maruti-Suzuki-Celerio motoroids-pramotion-728

Launched back the year 2014, the Celerio was initially available only with petrol and CNG variants. The company received a satisfactory response for the AMT variants too following which they introduced the diesel powered variant of the Celerio.

Maruti-Suzuki-Celerio motoroids-pramotion-728 Maruti-Suzuki-Celerio-1

The Celerio diesel was powered by a 793cc two cylinder engine that produced 47 bhp and 125 NM of torque. This engine sent power to the wheels via five speed manual transmission. It was highly unlikely that the company would tune this engine to conform to the upcoming BS-IV emission norms as it would not have been a financially viable option.

Comments may be moderated. If you don't see your comment, please be patient. It may be posted soon. Do not post your comment a second time. Thank you.

    Featured
    News
    Reviews
    Features
    Lists
    Interesting/Off-beat
    Recent Launches
    Upcoming Launches
    Voices
    Modified Cars
    Modified Bikes
    Recommended
    Long Term Reviews
    User Reviews

    Sony Playstation 4 Pro, VR and Slim's prices and release date for India announced

    Concept video imagines what the upcoming Nokia P1 might look like

    Android powered Blackberry Mercury will share Google Pixel's fantastic Camera sensor

    WhatsApp could soon introduce Message Recall and Edit features for Android Users