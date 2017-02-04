Maruti Suzuki Celerio DDiS 125 likely discontinued, no longer listed on company’s website pricelist

Maruti Suzuki is likely to have discontinued the diesel powered variant of the Celerio. Although the company has not made any official announcements regarding the same, the official website no longer gives details about the Celerio diesel hinting that the model might have been discontinued.

Previous reports suggested that Maruti Suzuki was mulling discontinuing the diesel variant of the Celerio after studying a recent change in the market preferences. The falling demand of diesel vehicles and the uncertainty of the future of diesel vehicles at that time were some of the reasons that could be attributed for the Celerio diesel to be discontinued. The 800cc diesel engine was independently developed and was till date used only for the Celerio.

Launched back the year 2014, the Celerio was initially available only with petrol and CNG variants. The company received a satisfactory response for the AMT variants too following which they introduced the diesel powered variant of the Celerio.

The Celerio diesel was powered by a 793cc two cylinder engine that produced 47 bhp and 125 NM of torque. This engine sent power to the wheels via five speed manual transmission. It was highly unlikely that the company would tune this engine to conform to the upcoming BS-IV emission norms as it would not have been a financially viable option.