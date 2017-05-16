MAN Trucks Delivers New CLA EVO Range Of Vehicles To Its Customers

MAN Trucks India recently rolled out their new CLA EVO range. The initial trucks were delivered to customers at an event held at the company’s facility at Pithampur, Indore. In the process, MAN Trucks also crossed an important milestone in its India journey – over 25,000 vehicles sold in India as well as in export markets. The new range was unveiled at the BAUMA CONEXPO INDIA in December 2016.

The market introduction of the new range also coincides with the BS-IV emission norms that came into effect on 1st April, 2017. The series includes tippers, rigids and tractors, besides special application trucks that address diverse customer requirements. These are designed to operate in tough operating conditions with high performance and efficiency levels.

According to the company, the CLA EVO range offers a combination of power, fuel efficiency, world class performance and safety. The trucks are powered by the MAN D-0836 common rail engine that delivers 250HP and 300HP based on the application. At the same time it complies with the BS-IV emission norms. Coupled with a well configured driveline, the engine delivers best-in-class fuel efficiency. Extensively tested to global standards and equipped with strong aggregates and a robust chassis frame and suspension, the CLA EVO range meets the highest operating standards under extreme conditions.

Presenting the New MAN CLA EVO range

The New CLA EVO series comprises tippers, long haul and special application trucks ranging from 16T to 49T. The trucks are powered by the proven MAN D-0836, turbo charged, inter-cooled engine, that are rated for 250HP and 300HP. Mated with 6- and 9-speed gearboxes, the trucks are adapted for specific operational purposes. The electronically controlled common rail system makes the engine reliable and fuel efficient than before, besides being environment friendly.

The crawler gear in long haul trucks helps the engine run within the optimal rpm range, thereby reducing fuel consumption. Strong rigid front axle, hypoid rear axles provide superior traction and gradeability. The tippers feature MAN‘s planetary rear axle with hub reduction, which provides high ground clearance and has proven its effectiveness in varying conditions. The inter axle and differential lock imparts superior traction.

The driver environment offers best-in-class ergonomics, visibility and control. The objective is to provide drivers high levels of comfort for significantly reduced fatigue and enhanced safety. The cabin with heat and sound dampeners, and an optional AC helps maximize man and machine performance and productivity. The driver cabs also offer sleeper berths in the long haul trucks.

Joerg Mommertz, Chairman and Managing Director, MAN Trucks India said, “At MAN, it is our endeavour to provide best-in-class solutions for the transport and infrastructure sectors. We have always listened to our customers to understand their changing requirements. The new CLA EVO range is a good example of our ability to develop solutions in India, for India. MAN trucks are seen as a reference for strong performance over long duty cycles. Going forward, we will work towards bringing newer solutions to raise the bar for our customers. With the implementation of GST, demand for haulage trucks is expected to rise. The MAN long haul trucks can operate up to 20 hours duty cycles, which will benefit operators in terms of faster turnaround. The engines have been been enhanced to deliver more power, while being fuel efficient. Besides the product range, we are also expanding our after sales service network in order to cater to requirements across all key routes and locations.“