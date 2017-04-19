Mahindra XUV500 Now Available With Android Auto, Connected Apps And More

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.) today announced the introduction of a host of new technologies – many of which are an industry first – in the XUV500. The new additions include Android Auto, Connected Apps, Ecosense & Emergency Call. These new technology features will be available starting from the W6 variant at a price of INR 13.8 lakh (Ex-showroom Navi Mumbai), with immediate effect.

In addition, Mahindra has also launched an all new Lake-Side Brown colour with black interiors in the W10 variant of the XUV500.

According to Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., “When it was launched in 2011, the XUV500 broke new ground in automotive technology with several innovative technology firsts to its credit. We continued with this focus, adding more sophisticated and hi-tech features in the New Age XUV500 in 2015. Now, with the introduction of these new technology features, such as Ecosense and Android Auto, we have further pushed the boundaries to set new benchmarks in the SUV category. As a pioneer in providing technology accessible to the consumers, we have always strived to stay ahead of the curve in the realm of technological offerings. Our new offering in the XUV500 will enhance the in-vehicle experience further and will make driving even more comfortable, pleasurable and efficient”.

The key features introduced include:

Android Auto – This technology offers easy access to calls, messaging, navigation, music and Google search by connecting the user’s Android device with the infotainment system of the XUV500. Android Auto automatically pulls useful information from the user’s android device and organizes it into simple cards that appear just when they are needed on the infotainment system. Android Auto is designed keeping in mind the safety of the driver and the passengers. With a simple and intuitive interface, integrated steering controls and powerful voice actions, it is designed to minimize distraction and enable the driver to stay focused on the road.

Connected Apps – The XUV500’s infotainment system now offers an industry-first feature – Connected Apps. Connected Apps provides a host of essential and exciting Apps like Gaana, Cricket Live, Zomato, Book My Show and others on the infotainment system. The user can access these apps through the infotainment system even if these are not available in the mobile device. This requires the user to connect the infotainment system with a wi-fi hot spot. Apps in the XUV500 provide India-specific entertainment, music, live cricket updates, flash news, and information on best restaurants, amongst others, all at the click of a button.

Ecosense – An industry first by Mahindra, Ecosense Technology helps in optimizing fuel consumption and reduces CO2 emissions by assisting the driver in driving more efficiently. For every trip, the user gets an Ecoscore out of 100, based on driving parameters like – speed, gear selection, acceleration, idling, clutch override and aggressive breaking. During the trip, the infotainment system keeps displaying an instantaneous Ecoscore and an average Ecoscore. Ecosense Technology allows the user to share his/her Ecoscore on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp. The user gets easy access to the Ecosense data and history on the infotainment system as well as on the Bluesense app and the With You Hamesha website.

Emergency Call – E-Call in the XUV500 is a first-in-class feature that provides access to emergency services in the unfortunate event that airbags get deployed. This feature automatically calls the emergency service and also sends a text alert to 2 pre-set numbers through a paired mobile phone.

The new technologies join the existing set of tech in the XUV500 such as USB based audio, Voice Messaging System (talking car), touch screen, navigation (six regional languages), on-board Audio-Visual owner’s manual, Mobile Apps, Park assist systems and Start stop technology amongst others.

Apart from the new technologies, the XUV500 will also be available in an all new Lake-Side Brown colour packed with black leather seats and black dashboard.