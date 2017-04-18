Mahindra TUV300 Endurance Kit Launched In India, Priced At INR 61,000

First showcased as a concept at the 2016 Auto Expo held in Delhi last year, the Mahindra TUV300 Endurance edition has now been officially introduced. Motoroids has confirmed with various dealerships that the Endurance kit, which can be purchased irrespective of the trim level, is available for a price tag of INR 61,000.

The Endurance kit of the Mahindra TUV300 includes contrast coloured body cladding, front grille overlay, front bumper appliqué, roof mounted LED foglamps, 17 inch alloy wheels, larger tyres, redesigned spare tyre cover, rear bumper appliqué and a few more additions seen on the ORVMs and the tail lamps. Details on the interiors of the Mahindra TUV300 Endurance kit have not been officially revealed although the model displayed at the 2016 Auto Expo was equipped with a dual tone theme, a cooled glove box and mood lighting.

Powering the Mahindra TUV300 is a 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine that is available in two states of tune: 84 bhp with 230 Nm of torque and 100 bhp with 240 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five speed manual transmission as standard while a five speed AMT gearbox is available as an option.