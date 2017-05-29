Mahindra Scorpio Facelift Spied Testing For The First Time

Back in 2014, Mahindra brought in the first facelift for its popular SUV, the Scorpio. Now, new spy images that surface on the web reveal a facelift of the current generation Scorpio that is currently in the works. Spotted during a public road test in the region of Karnataka, the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio facelift was partially camouflaged, with the covered front fascia and the rear hiding the new details.

As you can see in the spy images, not much can be gathered apart from the fact that the model will receive a revised front as well as a few tweaks at the rear. The exterior though, will not be the only portion to receive an update. Reports suggest that the folks at Mahindra will re-tune the current 2.2-litre engine, which could produce about 140 hp, 20 hp more than the outgoing model. The torque figure is also expected to see a marginal rise.

Mahindra will continue to offer the same transmission options that include a six speed manual transmission and a six speed automatic transmission. It is believed that along with the Scorpio, the XUV500 is also likely to receive a facelift soon. Stay tuned for updates.

Source: Autocar