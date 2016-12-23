Mahindra Mojo prices hiked, check out the city wise prices here

Mahindra 2 Wheelers has announced a city-wise price hike for the Mojo. Apart from the standard variant, the Mojo is also offered with a tourer edition variant. The Mojo and Mojo Tourer edition now come with a price tag of INR 1.69 lakh and INR 1.88 lakh (both, ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively.

The Mahindra Mojo draws power from a 294cc liquid cooled, single cylinder engine that develops 26.82 bhp at 8000 rpm while the peak torque of 30 Nm comes up at 5500 rpm. This engine sends power to the rear wheel via six speed transmission.

A few highlights of the Mojo include twin pod headlamps with LED guide lights, LED tail light, twin exhaust setup and Pirelli Diablo Rosso II tyres. The instrument console features a digital fuel gauge, dual trip meter and an analogue tachometer.

Following are the city wise prices of the Mojo and Mojo tourer edition (all prices ex-showroom):