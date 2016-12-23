Mahindra Mojo Long Term Review 17 750x380 Mahindra Mojo prices hiked, check out the city wise prices here

By Aditya Nadkarni December 23, 2016

Mahindra 2 Wheelers has announced a city-wise price hike for the Mojo. Apart from the standard variant, the Mojo is also offered with a tourer edition variant. The Mojo and Mojo Tourer edition now come with a price tag of INR 1.69 lakh and INR 1.88 lakh (both, ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively.

The Mahindra Mojo draws power from a 294cc liquid cooled, single cylinder engine that develops 26.82 bhp at 8000 rpm while the peak torque of 30 Nm comes up at 5500 rpm. This engine sends power to the rear wheel via six speed transmission.

A few highlights of the Mojo include twin pod headlamps with LED guide lights, LED tail light, twin exhaust setup and Pirelli Diablo Rosso II tyres. The instrument console features a digital fuel gauge, dual trip meter and an analogue tachometer.

Following are the city wise prices of the Mojo and Mojo tourer edition (all prices ex-showroom):

# Cities Mojo Mojo tourer edition
1 Vijawada 175900 194880
2 Vizag 175900 194880
3 Guwahati 179800 198780
4 Chandigarh 172300 191280
5 Delhi 169870 188850
6 Goa 171800 190780
7 Ahmedabad 178100 197080
8 Gurgaon 172400 191380
9 Jammu 176300 195280
10 Bengaluru 174800 193780
11 Calicut 181300 200280
12 Cochin 181300 200280
13 Indore 181420 200400
14 Nagpur 173330 192310
15 Pune 173330 192310
16 Shillong 181900 200880
17 Pondicherry 174900 193880
18 Punjab 172950 191930
19 Jaipur 176200 195180
20 Madurai 177900 196880
21 Coimbatore 177900 196880
22 Chennai 177900 196880
23 Hyderabad 175900 194880
24 Lucknow 175500 194480
25 Siliguri 177900 196880
26 Kolkata 177900 196880

