Mahindra KUV100 Anniversary Edition Showcased Ahead of Launch

Mahindra launched the KUV100 in January last year. The compact crossover has recently completed a year in the Indian automotive market and Mahindra is now ready to launch an anniversary edition of the model. A single unit of the KUV100 anniversary edition has been showcased at an event in Mumbai.

As seen in the images, the KUV100 Anniversary Edition will receive a dual tone paintjob available in two colour options: Flamboyant Red and Dazzling Silver. For this model, the KUV100 will feature the A and C pillar as well as the roof done up in a shade of metallic black.

Mahindra & Mahindra will also offer newly designed 15 inch alloy wheels for the top-end K8 trim while the K6 and K6+ trims will come equipped with 14 inch alloy wheels. As for the interior, the Anniversary Edition of the compact crossover will receive an all-black theme while the feature list is likely to remain the same as that of the regular variants. The Anniversary Edition can also be had with the optional Xplorer kit as well.

The Mahindra KUV100 Anniversary Edition continues to be powered by the same 1.2-litre mFalcon G80 petrol engine and a 1.2-litre mFalcon D75 diesel engine. Interestingly, Mahindra has showcased the KUV100 Anniversary Edition with the dual tone paint-job and customization options barely a few days after Maruti Suzuki launched the Ignis, a rival to Mahindra’s compact crossover that is also available with the aforementioned features.

Following is an image gallery of the Mahindra KUV100 anniversary edition (click to expand):