Mahindra KUV100 Anniversary Edition Launched at INR 6.37 lakh (Ex-Delhi)

Mahindra & Mahindra announced the introduction of a new look for its compact SUV, the KUV100, as it completes one year on Indian roads. The new edition of the KUV100 will be available in the K8 variant with two options for dual tone exterior colour – Flamboyant Red or a Dazzling Silver body with Metallic Black roof. The model now comes equipped with 15 inch alloy wheels. The interiors get a new black theme. In addition to this, the K6 & K6+ variant will now be available with spider design 14 inch alloy wheels.

Customers get options to personalize their KUV100 with 4 accessory kits, including two for interior and exterior each. Each kit comprises of multiple accessories to enhance the style quotient of the KUV100. Prices for the KUV100 starts at 4.58 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and its new avatar will be available on the top end K8 variant for INR 6.37 Lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi), at a differential of INR 13,000 only. Bookings are open at all Mahindra dealerships with immediate effect.

Speaking on the introduction of the new look KUV100, Pravin Shah, President & Chief Executive (Automotive), M&M, said, “On the first anniversary of KUV100, we would like to thank our customers for their support in creating a new SUV segment. The KUV100 has the appeal of an SUV and the practicality of a compact car, making it a compelling value proposition. At Mahindra, we constantly update our products in keeping with the latest trends. We have introduced the new avatar of the KUV100 with dual tone exterior colour, sporty and premium black interiors and bigger dynamic design alloys wheels along with various accessory kits. We are confident that it will further build on the KUV100’s style quotient and make it a popular choice among the youth.”