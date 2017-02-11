Enter your details to create an acount
Mahindra To Invest INR 1,500 crore In Nasik Project For Next Phase Of Expansion

Aditya Nadkarni By Aditya Nadkarni February 11, 2017

Mahindra & Mahindra announced it plans to make an investment of PNR 1,500 crore at its Nasik and Igatpuri plants in Maharashtra. The project constitutes development and manufacture of its new product codenamed U321, covering joint investment at Nasik and Igatpuri. The investment in the Nasik plant will be towards manufacture of vehicles, while investment in the Igatpuri plant will be for manufacture and supply of engines. The projects will qualify as ‘Ultra Mega Project’.

Discussing the company’s expansion plans, Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra, said that the Mahindra Group would like to express its deep and sincere gratitude to the Government of Maharashtra for its visionary industrial policies and efficient governance practices. This has enabled them to undertake the next phase of their expansion plans at Nasik. They would like to thank the State Government of Maharashtra and local bodies for their continuous and un-stinted support. He is sure that with this expansion, Mahindra will continue to play an integral role in the development of not only the region of Nasik but the entire state of Maharashtra.

