Mahindra Electric Unveils The Future Of Mobility With EV 2.0

Mahindra Electric unveiled a comprehensive technology and product roadmap, leading to the next generation of Electric Vehicles, which the company internally refers to as EV 2.0. Mahindra Electric has pioneered the sustainable mobility cause in India and has remained committed to it for almost a decade. With increasing concerns over clean air, urban congestion and rising fuel import bills, electric mobility is set to become mainstream. The Government of India recognizes this fact and is actively pursuing rapid adoption of electric vehicles, for private as well as public – shared mobility.

Recognizing this fact, the company now offers a range of EVs, suitable for personal as well as shared and last mile connectivity. At the same time, Mahindra is investing in next generation EV technology solutions which will deliver longer range, higher speeds and the next generation of connected car technologies.

Further, the company is actively engaging with the ecosystem stakeholders, both private and public to drive faster adoption of electric vehicles. This includes setting up of charging infrastructure and fleet operations, delivering mobility as service. The connected car solution that is already rolled out will serve as the building block for smart mobility in the smart cities, which are currently under development.

EV 2.0 will see the company make investments to ramp up manufacturing and charging infrastructure and to develop new, high-end electric powertrains, motor controllers, systems integration and battery technology. Today, there are over 2,700 electric vehicles on road from the Mahindra stable, which have clocked more than 40 million km.

Speaking on the Mahindra’s EV roadmap, Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra and Chairman, Mahindra Electric, said that the time has now arrived for EVs to become mainstream and Mahindra has the right technology and products for India. They will actively engage with the Government, both at the centre and the state, municipal bodies and other private players for setting up a robust EV ecosystem. They are also ramping up their investments towards developing the next generation of EV technologies and products that will cater to the smart cities of tomorrow.

According to Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric, “At Mahindra Electric our focus goes beyond just developing electric vehicles as we strive towards investing in next generation technology solutions and globally competitive products, to drive faster adoption of electric vehicles. With EV 2.0 we have laid out a clear roadmap for electric mobility in India, at par with our global counterparts and are future ready to set out for the next phase of our EV journey.”