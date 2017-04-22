Mahindra Electric Promotes The Cause Of Sustainable Mobility On World Earth Day

Mahindra Electric today organised the ‘Electric Drive’ with its electric vehicle (EV) fleet on the occasion of the World Earth Day. A customer engagement initiative aimed at encouraging a clean drive for a greener and better today and tomorrow, the drive was organised in Delhi, Pune and Bengaluru.

A cavalcade of around 50 EVs in Delhi, 25 EVs in Pune and 77 EVs in Bengaluru from the Mahindra Electric stable, which included the e2o, e2oPlus and the e-Verito drove around these 3 cities spreading the message of conserving the Earth and making it a better place to stay. The idea was to encourage people to go green by switching to a zero emissions car.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric said, “As a responsible corporate citizen and the pioneer of electric vehicles in India, we take it upon us to spread the awareness about the benefits of electric vehicles. There could not be a better opportunity to do this than the World Earth Day. At Mahindra Electric we will continue to uphold the cause of sustainable mobility and encourage the adoption of electric vehicles to outsmart pollution. After all it is about a change for a cleaner smarter and greener today and tomorrow.”

Since 2013 Mahindra Electric claims to have negated over 5,200 tonnes of tailpipe emissions with its all electric cars.