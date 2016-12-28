Mahindra Announces New Leadership Team Under Dr. Pawan Goenka

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.) today announced a restructuring of its businesses under Dr. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, M&M Ltd. The company formed a new sector, the Agriculture Sector. This is in addition to its two existing sectors, namely – Automotive and Farm Equipment Sectors.

The company has also announced the appointment of Mr. Rajan Wadhera as the incoming President of the Automotive Sector. Mr. Wadhera will take over from Pravin Shah, the current President & Chief Executive (Automotive) M&M Ltd, as he retires on March 31, 2017.

Also read –Â Is this the upcoming Mahindra TUV 500?

Subsequent to the restructuring announcement, the respective business heads have also been re-designated.

Accordingly, Rajesh Jejurikar will now be the President of the Farm Equipment Sector and Ashok Sharma, the President, of the Agriculture Sector.Â All three sector Presidents in their respective capacities will report to Dr. Pawan Goenka. All changes will be effective April 1, 2017.

Mahindra Trucks and Buses and the Construction Equipment businesses will now be an integral part of the Automotive Sector and will report to Mr. Rajan Wadhera.