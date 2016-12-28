Dr Pawan Goenka2 750x380 Mahindra Announces New Leadership Team Under Dr. Pawan Goenka

Mahindra Announces New Leadership Team Under Dr. Pawan Goenka

By Ayan Ghosh December 28, 2016

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.) today announced a restructuring of its businesses under Dr. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, M&M Ltd. The company formed a new sector, the Agriculture Sector. This is in addition to its two existing sectors, namely – Automotive and Farm Equipment Sectors.

The company has also announced the appointment of Mr. Rajan Wadhera as the incoming President of the Automotive Sector. Mr. Wadhera will take over from Pravin Shah, the current President & Chief Executive (Automotive) M&M Ltd, as he retires on March 31, 2017.

Also read –Â Is this the upcoming Mahindra TUV 500?

Subsequent to the restructuring announcement, the respective business heads have also been re-designated.

Accordingly, Rajesh Jejurikar will now be the President of the Farm Equipment Sector and Ashok Sharma, the President, of the Agriculture Sector.Â  All three sector Presidents in their respective capacities will report to Dr. Pawan Goenka. All changes will be effective April 1, 2017.

Mahindra Trucks and Buses and the Construction Equipment businesses will now be an integral part of the Automotive Sector and will report to Mr. Rajan Wadhera.

Comments may be moderated. If you don't see your comment, please be patient. It may be posted soon. Do not post your comment a second time. Thank you.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


    Featured
    News
    Reviews
    Features
    Lists
    Interesting/Off-beat
    Recent Launches
    Upcoming Launches
    Voices
    Modified Cars
    Modified Bikes
    Recommended
    Long Term Reviews
    User Reviews

    Rumour Mill: Android powered flagship Nokia to be powered by a Snapdragon 835 SoC, 6GB Ram and a Zeiss Lens!

    Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 4G launched exclusively for China

    Leak: Apple iPhone 8 codenamed 'Ferrari' could be launched along with 7s and 7s Plus

    World’s lightest and smallest wireless mobile printer, Epson WorkForce WF-100 introduced; priced at USD 299.99 (approx INR 21,000)