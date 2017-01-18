Tata Hexa Launch: Specs, Images, Details, and Prices [Starts At INR 11.99 lakhs]

The Tata Hexa has been launched with an introductory price tag of INR 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The price stands to remain the same for the 6 seater and 7 seater variant. Following is the variant wise price list of the Hexa:

Hexa XE: INR 11.99 lakh

Hexa XM: INR 13.85 lakh

Hexa XMA: INR 15.05 lakh

Hexa XT: INR 16.20 lakh

Hexa XTA: INR 17.40 lakh

Hexa XT (4×4): INR 17.49 lakh

After showcasing the Hexa at the 2016 Auto Expo as a production ready model, Tata started testing the upcoming SUV on public roads. The Hexa was spotted testing across the country following which the company had organized a media drive back in the month of October last year.

In the next few months post the media drive, the Hexa made it t the headlines from time to time, be it for leaked variant wise specifications, opening of the official bookings or the launch date and leaked prices. Tata Motors has also been conducting a country-wide off-road experience for the Hexa, known as the ‘Hexa Experience Centre’.

Coming to the Hexa, the model is powered by a 2.2-litre Varicor diesel engine available in two states of tune. While the Varicor 320 motor is capable of producing 150 PS and 320 Nm of torque, the Varicor 400 motor is capable of producing 156 PS and 400 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five speed manual transmission, six speed manual transmission and an all new six speed automatic transmission. Also on offer will be four drive modes: Auto, Comfort, Dynamic and Rough Road.

A few notable features of the upcoming Hexa include projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 19 inch alloy wheels, dual zone climate control and a five inch touchscreen infotainment system mated to a 10 speaker JBL audio system. The Hexa will come equipped with safety features such as six airbags, ABS, EBD, ESP and speed sensing door locks.