[LIVE] Hyundai Xcent Facelift India Launch: Details, Images And Prices

Update 5:

Here are a few more images of the Hyundai Xcent facelift. You can have a look at our detailed image gallery at the end of the post.

Update 4:

Prices for the Hyundai Xcent facelift start at INR 5.38 lakh, all the way up to INR 8.41 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi)

The Hyundai Xcent Facelift debuts

Update 3:

The Xcent facelift is available with a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine and a new 1.2-litre U2 diesel engine

The Hyundai Xcent facelift will be available in five colour options

Update 2:

The new Hyundai Xcent facelift features new styling, advanced features and added safety features

A few highlights of the posterior of the Hyundai Xcent facelift

The Xcent facelift comes equipped with a smart key and push button start

Reinforced body structure and Dual airbags with ABS improves safety

Update 1:

Y.K. Koo, MD and CEO, Hyundai India, addresses the media at the launch event

The Hyundai Xcent facelift unveiling is just moments away

Today is the day that Hyundai will unveil the facelift of its compact sedan, the Xcent. We Will be posting live updates of the launch so don’t forget to hit that refresh button. Meanwhile, let us tell you a little about the upcoming Xcent facelift.

Spotted testing on a few occasions around the country, the new Xcent will be a mid-life facelift for the compact sedan. Ahead of its launch that is underway today, the Xcent facelift had already begun arriving at dealerships. Bookings for the model began against an amount of INR 11,000.

Coming to the Xcent facelift, the model receives new bumpers at the front as well as the rear, the signature cascading grille with chrome highlights up-front, aggressive looking fog lamp housings, sharper fog lamps LED DRLs, redesigned alloy wheels, new shark fin antenna, new two-piece tail lamp setup, and a chrome appliqué on the boot.

Inside, the Xcent facelift is similar to that of the Grand i10 facelift, but also gets a few upgrades as compared to the outgoing model such as a 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink connectivity. The Xcent facelift will be available in the following trim levels: E, E+, S, SX and SX(O).

Engine options on the Xcent facelift will include a new 1.2-litre three cylinder diesel engine while the petrol unit will be the same 1.2-litre Kappa four cylinder engine as seen on the current generation model. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a five speed manual transmission as standard while a four speed automatic transmission will be available as an option.

Following is an image gallery of the Hyundai Xcent facelift (click to expand):