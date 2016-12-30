Limited Edition Bajaj Pulsar 200NS launched in Cambodia

Bajaj discontinued the 200 NS from the Indian market and broke a close-to-million hearts. The company continued to sell the bike in various international markets along with is down-sized version. Just when the hopes of 200 NS coming back started to fade in thin air, new rumours flashed in as a silver lining. Rumour has it that the Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS with a BS-IV compliant engine is in the works for a launch in January 2017.

Also checkout: Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS FI showcased in Turkey, India launch soon?

While the Indian market is eagerly waiting for the bike, the 200 NS game in the international market is in full throttle. In latest updates, the Bajaj’s Cambodia division has introduced a Limited edition of the Pulsar 200 NS in the regional market for a price of USD 2,700 (approx INR 1,83,000). Cambodia Bajaj has put up a few photographs on one of their social media channels. Gauging through the images we can see that the bike has received only cosmetic upgrades and there seem no tech-mech changes; even the page doesn’t mention any.

For the limited edition, Bajaj has added a couple of stickers to the decal set. Otherwise, the body paint job remains the same and so does the dark themed side panels. One of the main highlights of the limited edition 200NS is that the bike rides on painted rims with the White, and Black version getting a bright Red set and the Blue version gets a White pair of rims. The colour of the leg guard on the front is also matched to the colour of the rim. Lastly, the Pulsar 200NS is also fitted with a sharply designed dual tone under cowl for engine protection.

The Bajaj Pulsar 200NS draws power from a 199.5cc DTSi, 4-valve, Liquid cooled engine. This Triple Spark engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and is capable of producing 23.19 Bhp at 9,500rpm and a peak torque of 18.3Nm at 8,000.