Lexus RX 450h deliveries begin ahead of official launch, Mumbai showroom to be functional by March 2017

A few months ago, we had told you about Japanese automobile manufacturer Toyota’s plans on bringing its luxury division, Lexus, to India soon. Previous reports also revealed a few images of the initial lot of vehicles, as well as a few details regarding the launch of the brand.

Images sent to us by our team member Mitesh Zaveri reveal one unit of the Lexus RX 450h that was recently delivered to its owner. According to sources in the know, Toyota has begun deliveries of the Lexus models ahead of its official launch in the country.

The source also mentioned that the company has already delivered 35 units from the Lexus marquee, out the 75 orders that they have reportedly received. All these units were delivered to the respective customers at their doorsteps. The company is saidÂ to inaugurate its Mumbai showroom in the February-March 2017 period. The outlet, which would be known as the â€˜Lexus Boutiqueâ€™, will have its Mumbai showroom located at the Taj Santacruz Hotel near the international airport.

Coming back to the RX 450h, the model draws power from an Atkinson V6 petrol engine mated to a Lexus Hybrid DriveÂ that produces a combined output of 308 hp. This engine sends power to all fourÂ wheels via an eight speed automatic transmission.

A few highlights of the RX 450h include a Heads-Up Display (HUD), 12.3 inch multimedia display, Mark Levinson Audio with Rear-Seat Entertainment system, Lexus Enform infotainment system and a power operated tail gate with open/close function via gesture. A number of safety features under Lexus Safety+ will also be offered.

Following is an image gallery of the Lexus RX 450hÂ that was recently delivered to its owner: