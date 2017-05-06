Lexus LX 450d Official Prices Start At INR 2.32 Crore (Ex-Showroom, Delhi)

Back in the month of March this year, Toyota launched its luxury division ‘Lexus’ in India. The company made its debut in India with three products including the ES 300h, RX 450h and the LX 450d. While the company revealed the prices for the ES 300h and the RX 450h, it had said that the prices for the LX 450d SUV would be revealed at a later date. Now Lexus India has officially revealed the prices of the LX 450d, which start at INR 2.32 crore (Ex-Showroom, Delhi).

Propelling the LX 450d is a 4.5-litre twin turbo V8 diesel motor that produces 261 bhp and 650 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are taken care of by a six speed automatic transmission with Artificial Intelligence (AI) shift that sends power to all four wheels via the AWD system. The LX 450d can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 8.6 seconds all the way up to a top speed of 210 kmph.

A few highlights of the Lexus LX 450d include cruise control, a 3.5 inch MID display, steering mounted controls, HUD, wireless charging, 19 speaker Mark Levinson surround sound system, sunroof, electrochromic IRVM and ORVMs, four zone climate control, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering and power adjustable driver and front passenger seat.

The Lexus LX 450d comes equipped with safety features such as 10 airbags, traction control, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Brake Assist (BA), ABS, CRS, front and rear seats with pretensioners and force limiters, rain sensing wipers and a four camera multi-terrain back monitor system.