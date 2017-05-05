Land Rover Experience Set To Arrive In Kochi

After the kickoff of the Land Rover Experience tour in Hyderabad, Land Rover will continue its adventurous journey in Kochi. The customers will get to explore some of the toughest off-road terrains with the most versatile and stylish Land Rover vehicles.

The event offers an opportunity to embark on a real-life adventure. With over 2,500 customers experiencing the true breadth of capability of these extraordinary vehicles in FY 2016-17, Land Rover will now drive this spirit of adventure this year as well. It started in Hyderabad last month and now will travel to Kochi followed by many other Indian cities. The Land Rover Experience in Kochi will be held at River Banks Madapparambil Resort, Idduki Road, Thodupuzha, Kerala from May 5th to 7th, 2017.

Speaking about the event, Rohit Suri, Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL), said that over the years, these unique drive experiences have received an overwhelming response and the Company is thrilled to take the Land Rover Experience to car enthusiasts in more cities across the country this year and provide an opportunity to experience the unmatched drive capability of these cars. Every year jaguar Land Rover goes above and beyond, to ensure that each Land Rover fan and customer gets to experience the breadth of capability of these cars.

The Land Rover range in India includes the flagship Range Rover (starting at INR 157.88 Lakh), Range Rover Sport (starting at INR 86.80 Lakh), New Discovery Sport (starting at INR 43.80 Lakh) and 2017 Model Year New Range Rover Evoque (starting at INR 45.85 Lakh).

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.