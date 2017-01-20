Close
Land Rover Celebrates 48 Years of Range Rover with a unique animation

Suvil Susvirkar By Suvil Susvirkar January 20, 2017

Land Rover is celebrating the 48th anniversary of it’s iconic product, the Range Rover. Introduced in 1970, Land Rover has showcased the evolution of its luxury SUV through four generations with a unique animation. The specially commissioned visual has been created to mark key dates in the history of the legendary SUV, as production of the original two-door model ended 23 years ago this month (January) and SVAutobiography Dynamic goes on sale around the world.

The animation shows how today’s Range Rover retains many of the design hallmarks established by the 1970 Classic and culminates with the latest derivative, SVAutobiography Dynamic. Range Rover has evolved into the world’s most elegant and sophisticated SUV, achieving more than one million sales (1.7 million to date) along the way. Trademark features including its ‘floating’ roof, distinctive clamshell bonnet, continuous belt line and practical split tailgate all pay homage to the groundbreaking original.

Also Read – Land Rover Experience : Discovery Sport Destroys Aamby Valley’s 19 Degree North Course

The evolution of the Range Rover is visualised with the following models:

  • 1969 Range Rover Prototype (Velar)
  • 1970 Range Rover Classic (two-door)
  • 1973 Range Rover Classic (Suffix C)
  • 1981 Range Rover Classic (four-door)
  • 1994 Second-generation Range Rover (P38a)
  • 2001 Third-generation Range Rover
  • 2012 Fourth-generation Range Rover
  • 2014 Fourth-generation Range Rover Long Wheelbase
  • 2015 Range Rover SVAutobiography
  • 2016 Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic

Here is the promotional video published by Land Rover:

