Land Rover Announces Off-Road Experience For Chennai

After the kickoff of the Land Rover Experience tour in Kochi, followed by Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Ludhiana and Aamby Valley for the second time, Land Rover will continue its journey in Chennai. The customers will get to explore some of the toughest off-road terrains with the Land Rover vehicles.

Land Rover says that ‘this one of its kind event will bring customers closer to real life adventure and offer them an experience they will love for life’. This event will be held at The Farm, 1/277, Semancheri Village, Old Mahabalipuram Road, Chennai – 600119 from 3rd – 5th February, 2017.

Land Rover has been organizing these events all over India since 2013. Rohit Suri, President, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL), said: “We are delighted with the response of our customers to such events who are amazed by the capability of Land Rover cars showcased as a part of the drive experience.”