Enter your details to create an acount
By creating an account you agree to our Terms & Privacy
Create an account with Google+
Enter your username and password to sign in
Sign in with Google+
Lamborghini-URUS-SUV-6-750x380

Lamborghini Urus Production To Begin In April 2017; Spied Testing For The First Time

Aditya Nadkarni By Aditya Nadkarni February 11, 2017

Back in the April 2012, Italian sports-car manufacturer Lamborghini had showcased the Urus SUV Concept. Said to be the first SUV since the LM-002, there have been a few speculations regarding the Urus for a while now. Recently, Stefano Domenicali, the Chief Executive of Lamborghini, confirmed that the Urus will make it to the production line in 2017.

Lamborghini-Urus-spied-testing

Image courtesy: Saudi & Arab Garage

Lamborghini-Urus-spied-testing motoroids-pramotion-728

During an interview with Digital Trends, Domenicali said that the initial models that will roll out in the month of April this year, would be early prototypes and not production spec models made for customers. The model though, will carry the name Urus from the concept version.

Also read: How about a Lamborghini Urus 6×6?

Now, ahead of its official production run this year, spy images of a Urus test mule taken in Denmark have surfaced on the web. The heavily camouflaged test mule does not reveal the SUVs key design elements, although the design language and silhouette seem to be similar to that of the concept showcased in 2012.

Lamborghini-Urus-spied-testing motoroids-pramotion-728 Lamborghini-Urus-spied-testing-1

Image courtesy: Pro-Street

A few significant similarities include the C-pillar, small rear spoiler, wheel arches and side windows. The rear bumper though, seems to have received a few changes such as a more prominent rear bumper and just two round tail pipes instead of four as seen on the concept version.

Lamborghini-Urus-spied-testing motoroids-pramotion-728 Lamborghini-Urus-spied-testing-1 Lamborghini-URUS-SUV-1

Based on the same underpinnings as the Audi Q7, the Lamborghini Urus will be powered by a 4.0-litre biturbo V8 petrol engine while a plug-in hybrid power-train would also be offered. A diesel motor has been completely ruled out. Reports suggest that the Urus could make its world debut at the Shanghai Auto Show. Stay tuned for updates!

Comments may be moderated. If you don't see your comment, please be patient. It may be posted soon. Do not post your comment a second time. Thank you.

    Featured
    News
    Reviews
    Features
    Lists
    Interesting/Off-beat
    Recent Launches
    Upcoming Launches
    Voices
    Modified Cars
    Modified Bikes
    Recommended
    Long Term Reviews
    User Reviews

    New Toothbrush at Rs. 5,800! Oral-B Launches Electric, Rechargeable Toothbrushes in India

    Oppo celebrates Valentine's Day with F1s Rose Gold Edition; Flipkart's exchange offer lets you buy one at Rs. 990!

    Apple is replacing batteries which cause the iPhone 6s to shut down unexpectedly

    Fruity Business: After Apple, Blackberry confirms will make phones in India