KTM RC200 10,000km review and ownership report by Motoroids reader Varun Thakkar

Introduced last year, the KTM RC390 changed the face of the entry level performance motorcycle in the Indian two-wheeler market. Motoring enthusiasts can now experience the thrills of the entry level performance motorcycles without dropping a bomb on their budget. But what about its smaller sibling, the RC200? The RC200 broke covers along with the RC390 but this unsung hero did not grab as much attention as its elder brother. The motorcycle impressed us quite a bit but do the owners have the same opinion? Motoroids follower Varun Thakkar shares his 10,000 kilometer long RC200 ownership experience:
Much has been already said about the mesmerizing looks of the KTM’s RC a.k.a Race Competition motorcycles and a lot of it stands true. The motorcycle offers an amazing value for money proposition and there aren’t many products in the RC200’s segment that can offer a better deal. The dual projector headlight with the boomerang shaped pilot DRLs gives the RC200 an alien look up front while the rear seat has been perfectly sculpted to appear like a cowl. RC200 is a sure shot attention grabber and turns heads where ever it goes.
The super aggressive/committed ergonomics of the motorcycle make it rather difficult to ride, especially on the long runs. A ride, as short as 30 minutes, will make you get off the motorcycle and stretch your muscles. But take the motorcycle where it belongs, i.e. on the tracks, and you come to realise the real persona and the reason behind that RC badge. As said by KTM during the launch event, the RC duo have been developed for the sole purpose of being ridden on a racetrack.
The overall riding posture can get a little painful, especially in stop-and-go traffic and it won’t be easy to live the motorcycle on a day-to-day basis. But a month or so into the ownership and you might get used to the riding stance.
Short gear ratios mean that the RC200 doesn’t throw any tantrums while doing 0-60kmph and is absolutely comfortable when revved right up to the redline. It may not be as comfortable as its around the redline as its Japanese competitors but none the less, the 25bhp engine on the RC comes into its own around the 8,000 RPM mark, the sweet spot as some might say.
The KTM RC 200 has been overshadowed by its bigger sibling, the RC390. The RC 200 obviously isn’t as fast as the RC390, neither does it get ABS or sticky Metzeler rubber. But out in the real world, it’s a more practical motorcycle, with better engine refinement, more usable power, no heating issues.
I really love this beast..rc 200…I really love that helmet who owns by the owner..what type of helmet do the owner has??? pls reply me in my inbox
How easy/difficult is it to make the pillow seat comfortable to sit on ? I like this Bike very much, but this rear seater part still holds me from purchasing it.
The only real problem I found with owning a RC 200 is it's gear and brake pedals breaks on a simple drop depending on which side it is dropped. On a occasion I parked it and when I came back my bike was lying on the parking lot with gear pedal broken.
I own KTM RC 200. Its a great and out of the league bike. So for all those people who just take a small round for a day and start criticizing the bike is not fair . It takes time to get use to new kind of position (sports bike position . People must to try and learn the right position)
I Just complete 1100 km & enjoyed it. Initially I too had wrist pain and proper seating posture issue .
You can enjoy the ride if u get a quality road and no traffic. But that doesn't mean that pathetic. After spending some time with the bike you will realize the real quality of the bike.
I just got my rc200 last week after a lot of research as I had initially planned for the 390 but wanted to use it only for the city as I'm a student. Whoever said the rc is impossible to cope with traffic is wrong. I don't get any back pain but there is some wrist pain which is easily manageable. Its amazing in traffic too with no problems and attracts lots of attention wherever I go. To those who suckers for faired bikes like myself should go for this amazing bike. Eventually you'll get a position which suits you and doesn't bother you.
Yes exactly
I did a 500km ride on one stretch with some 2-3 stops for 5 mins max
I did not get any back pain
The radiator surprisingly started just 2 times, it was because there was air flowing continuously so there was no special need for the radiator to start unlike in city where it starts as soon as there is traffic for 5 mins.
Its a lovely bike.
But yes for rear seating it is a pain for the 2nd person
3rd service in the coming month pending
I am planning to buy KTM RC200. Need your honest opinion.
My Daily commute is for office and on daily basis the riding is only of 20 kms and not more than that but once a month i go to hometown which is 350 kms far from my current city.
Please suggest
Its a capable bike and if it suits your riding style, go for it.
We are glad to hear that. Keep us posted with your ownership experiences. Cheers 🙂
My question is would you recommend this bike to day to day user who travel daily 35km with 10km soo soo trafice and other 25km a highway?
requesting only user who used this bike more than 8k km to reply to as to not misguide new user which is main motto of this forum.
thanks and regards,
paresh Bhangale
Its a pathetic bike to own. I am not talking about the specs or looks or quality. Its finest that money can buy for the purpose it is meant. But if you are someone who likes to show off that you ride a cool bike you are going to regret. Its as impractical as it gets. The riding is so committed, you will never get used to it. The pillion seat is so bad and riding it is so scary, your girlfriend will never want to seat on it.Every time I ride the bike in busy streets of kolkata, I regret my purchase. Its a track focused, racing bike and not good for anything else
What type of petrol is being used ( ron no. ) in rc 200?
One expects from a review
Performance
Maintenance costs
Average – Km / litre
Service quality
Behaviour of service station staff
And many to more
Which all are missing
2nd service in which km’s
Hey very useful information. Good article..
how does it give 38-42kmpl. That to 390 cc?? Is that true?
