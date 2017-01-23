KTM 390 Adventure Design Finalized, India Launch Confirmed

KTM recently launched the 2017 RC200 and RC390 in India at an event held in Pune. During the launch event, the company announced that the new Duke twins are also set to arrive soon. While we wait for launch details on the same, KTM is working on another model for the Indian market, the 390 Adventure.

You read that right! During the launch of the new 2017 RC series in India, KTM confirmed that the 390 Adventure will be coming to India, although a launch date has not been specified. The international launch of the 390 Adventure is expected to take place at the 2017 EICMA, following which it would make its way to Indian shores.

Coming to the KTM 390 Adventure, the design of the motorcycle was recently finalized by the company’s CEO, Stefan Pierer. The adventure tourer will be manufactured at the company’s facility in Pune and later exported to various parts of the globe.

Spy image courtesy: Cycle World

Powering the 390 Adventure will be the same 373.2cc single cylinder fuel injected engine as seen on the 390 series although this engine will be re-tuned. Expect the model to come equipped with a long travel suspension upfront, high mounted exhaust canister, semi-fairing with a tall windscreen, wire-spoked wheels wrapped in off-road oriented rubber and knuckle guards.

Expect the 390 Adventure to borrow a few features from the 2017 Duke 390 such as a full-colour TFT digital instrument cluster, switchable ABS, ride-by-wire and a MY RIDE multimedia interface for smartphone integration. More details are likely to surface soon. Stay tuned for updates!