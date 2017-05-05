Kharegaon Toll Plaza On The Mumbai-Nashik Highway To Shut From May 13, 2017

Here’s some relief for regular users of Mumbai-Nashik Highway. The Kharegaon toll plaza on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway will shut down as its concession agreement ends on May 13, 2017. The Kharegaon toll plaza is the Maharashtra’s first toll plaza. Passenger cars and SUVs had to pay a single journey toll of INR 29 while the return journey would amount to INR 44. Buses, Trucks and Multi-axle vehicles would save a substantial amount too.

Here’s the list of toll amount at the Kharegaon toll plaza :

Vehicle Type Single Journey Return Journey Monthly Pass Car/Jeep/Van 29 44 870 LCV 51 77 1,530 Bus/Truck 103 155 3,090 Upto 3 Axle Vehicles 220 330 6,600

The total cost incurred for the Bhiwandi bypass road was INR 104 crore whereas the maintenance cost came up to INR 180 crore. However, the company collected toll of INR 667 crore till December 2016. The shutting down of the toll plaza would also result in some relief from traffic that was caused due to the long queue of vehicles. As aforementioned, the Kharegaon toll plaza will shut down its operations from May 13, 2017.

With Inputs From Hindustan Times