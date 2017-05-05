Home News Kharegaon Toll Plaza On The Mumbai-Nashik Highway To Shut From May 13, 2017
kharegaon-toll-naka-HT-Image-700x380

Kharegaon Toll Plaza On The Mumbai-Nashik Highway To Shut From May 13, 2017

Suvil SusvirkarBy Suvil SusvirkarMay 5, 2017

Here’s some relief for regular users of Mumbai-Nashik Highway. The Kharegaon toll plaza on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway will shut down as its concession agreement ends on May 13, 2017. The Kharegaon toll plaza is the Maharashtra’s first toll plaza. Passenger cars and SUVs had to pay a single journey toll of INR 29 while the return journey would amount to INR 44. Buses, Trucks and Multi-axle vehicles would save a substantial amount too.

Here’s the list of toll amount at the Kharegaon toll plaza :

Vehicle TypeSingle JourneyReturn JourneyMonthly Pass
Car/Jeep/Van2944870
LCV51771,530
Bus/Truck1031553,090
Upto 3 Axle Vehicles2203306,600

Also Read – No toll for bad roads: Supreme Court to NHAI

The total cost incurred for the Bhiwandi bypass road was INR 104 crore whereas the maintenance cost came up to INR 180 crore. However, the company collected toll of INR 667 crore till December 2016. The shutting down of the toll plaza would also result in some relief from traffic that was caused due to the long queue of vehicles. As aforementioned, the Kharegaon toll plaza will shut down its operations from May 13, 2017.

Let your your family and friends hear the good news. Share this article through Facebook, Twitter, Google+ or Whats App (in case you are browsing from a smartphone) using the social tools below the featured image.

With Inputs From Hindustan Times

Featured
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews
Jaguar-XE-bookings-and-launch-India-1-500x250

OFFICIAL : Jaguar XE Diesel Bookings Open In India

Honda-Activa-i_Imperial-Red-Metallic-500x250

2016 Honda Activa-i launched at INR 46,596 (Ex-Delhi); 3 new colours added to the lineup

2017-Suzuki-GSX-R1000R-7-500x250

New 2017 Suzuki GSX-R1000 and GSX-R1000R Launched In India : Details, Tech Specs And Prices

Crash-Test-Collage-2016-500x250

Opinion : Can stricter car safety norms turn counter-productive in the Indian context?