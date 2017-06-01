Jeep Compass Production Begins, First Unit Rolls Off The Production Line

Jeep India recently unveiled the India-spec Compass compact SUV at the company’s plant in Ranjangaon, near Pune. Jeep had then revealed that the Compass would be launched in India during the third quarter of 2017.

Jeep recently began the production of the Compass at the company’s plant which saw the first unit roll out in a shade of red. The Ranjangaon plant will be the mother plant for the production of all Right Hand Drive (RHD) Compass models that will also be exported to countries such as the U.K. and Japan.

Also read: Jeep Renegade India Launch Likely After The Compass

The India-spec Jeep, once launched, will be available with two engine options: a 1.4-litre Multi-Air petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The former will produce 180+ hp and 230 Nm of torque while the latter will produce 170+ hp and 350 Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a sic speed manual transmission and a seven speed automatic transmission.

Features on the upcoming Jeep Compass include a 7.0 inch touchscreen infotainment system, 60:40 split rear seats, capless fuel fill and electric parking brake. Also on offer would be a Select Terrain Traction Management System that will offer four modes: Auto Snow, Sand and Mud. The compact SUV will come equipped with safety features such as ABS, EBD, ESC, PBA, HBFC, EBP, six airbags, disc brakes on all four corners and Hill Start Assist (HSA) as standard across the trim range.