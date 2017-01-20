Jaguar Land Rover India Inaugurates new 3S Dealership in Noida

Jaguar Land Rover India inaugurated a new dealership in the city of Noida, thereby expanding its network in Delhi NCR. The multi-level 3S facility was inaugurated by Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India (JLRIL) and Amit Garg, Director – Shiva Group, marking the launch of a second retailer in Delhi NCR.

The facility is equipped with a display space for 18 cars enabling the brand to showcase almost its entire range. The facility combines an integrated service workshop with 22 service bays and maintenance equipment manned by a team of trained staff including technicians and other service personnel.

Speaking on the occasion, Rohit Suri, President, Jaguar Land Rover India (JLRIL), said that they are delighted to introduce the new dealership facility in Noida. The northern markets continue to be strong growth drivers for them nationally. They are committed to ease accessibility for their customers to Jaguar and Land Rover products. The opening of this ultra-modern, integrated, one stop facility offering their esteemed customers sales, service and spare parts from the same location, is in line with that objective.