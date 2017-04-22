Jabalpur To Host The BMW Mobile Studio

BMW India has introduced the BMW Mobile Studio – a mobile showroom designed exclusively to showcase BMW products and services in over 50 emerging markets across India. The BMW Mobile Studio in Jabalpur is hosted by Infinity cars and will be stationed in Jabalpur from 22-23 April 2017 at Gulmohar Garden & Lawn, Golcha, Badaghar near 3rd Bridge, Jabalpur – 482002.

The BMW Mobile Studio is a mobile structure featuring a two car display, reception area, BMW lifestyle collection and a VIP lounge. Customers will have an opportunity to experience the BMW sedans and SAVs (Sports Activity Vehicle). After getting a first-hand driving experience, the customers can address their queries and interests to the sales experts. The experts provide advice on all specifications, technology and features of the cars to give an overall view of the innovative BMW products, services and lifestyle accessories. Customers can also book their BMW vehicles at the BMW Mobile Studio.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “Designed with a focus on the premium customer experience, the BMW Mobile Studio is a persuasive concept that provides us with a platform to showcase our interpretation of luxury in emerging markets across India. Customers and prospects can obtain a comprehensive overview of BMW’s expertise in luxury cars, discuss various product, service and finance options in depth with experts and choose their favorite Sheer Driving Pleasure.”

Ms. Pooja Choudary, Managing Director, Infinity Cars said, “The demand for luxury cars is increasing across emerging markets and the BMW Mobile Studio is a perfect platform for us to cater to this potential market. We are looking forward to showcase the dynamic BMW product range and services in Jabalpur. We are excited to introduce BMW Mobile Studio in Jabalpur and showcase our aspirational range of products and services to prospective customers.”

The BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo and the BMW X1 will be on display while the BMW 3 Series, the BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo, the BMW 5 Series, the BMW X1, the BMW X3, and the BMW X5 will be available for test drives at the BMW Mobile studio.